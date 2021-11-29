Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Manulife Financial (MFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE: MFC) recently:

11/17/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$29.50. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

11/16/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$28.50 to C$29.50.

11/16/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

11/9/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

11/5/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$29.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$30.50.

10/20/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

MFC stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.04. 3,992,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988,094. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$21.72 and a one year high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$46.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 21.5799991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

