Redrow (RDWWF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Redrow (OTCMKTS: RDWWF):

11/23/2021 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/15/2021 – Redrow had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/15/2021 – Redrow had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/15/2021 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

