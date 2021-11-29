Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) & Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Head to Head Comparison

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -1,130.28% Cadence Design Systems 23.30% 28.98% 18.12%

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Cadence Design Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures $30,000.00 2,482.84 -$14.57 million N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems $2.68 billion 18.42 $590.64 million $2.48 71.92

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Volatility & Risk

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rego Payment Architectures and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Design Systems 1 2 10 0 2.69

Cadence Design Systems has a consensus price target of $170.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.59%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Rego Payment Architectures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rego Payment Architectures

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control. The company was founded by Jo Webber and Pradeep Ittycheria on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

