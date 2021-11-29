Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $23.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,604 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 17.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68.

