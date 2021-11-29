Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

NYSE:UPS opened at $204.25 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

