Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund comprises about 2.1% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

