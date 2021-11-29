Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in November

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYMDF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Relay Medical has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Get Relay Medical alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Medical in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Relay Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.