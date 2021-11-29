Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 29,879 TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dr. Halden Stuart Shane purchased 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $44,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOMZ opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $26.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.15.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

