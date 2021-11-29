Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $134,000 in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LifeMD by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in LifeMD by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LifeMD by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,450,993.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,945 shares of company stock worth $348,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

