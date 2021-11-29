Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

