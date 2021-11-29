Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEZS stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 156.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

