Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 118,805 Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 150,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $138,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMBR opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

