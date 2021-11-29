Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cardinal Health (CAH)

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – Cardinal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal first quarter on a mixed note, wherein earnings lagged the consensus mark but revenues beat the same. The company witnessed revenue growth in both its Pharmaceutical and Medical segments in the quarter under review. Cardinal Health’s recent tie-ups bode well. Announcement and extension of agreements along with meaningful collaborations are primary highlights in the quarter under review. A diversified product portfolio and long-term supply agreements augur well. However, intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns. Year-over-year decline in profit at the Medical segment is disappointing. Contraction in gross margin is a woe. Stiff competition and customer concentration remain headwinds. Over the past year, Cardinal Health has underperformed its industry.”

11/12/2021 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Cardinal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Cardinal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE CAH opened at $47.60 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 88,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

