Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) recently:

11/12/2021 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – International Flavors & Fragrances had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – International Flavors & Fragrances is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $144.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Rudius Management LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

