Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Huntsman (HUN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huntsman’s adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Huntsman’s Polyurethanes segment is well placed for strong upside in the long term on the back of its focus on ramping up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. Huntsman also remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows.”

11/2/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Get Huntsman Co alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,245,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.