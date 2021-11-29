Retirement Planning Group Buys 955 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 69.3% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 276,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 125.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.96. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,016. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.

