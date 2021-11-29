Retirement Planning Group Has $297,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,897. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

