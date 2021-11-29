Reviewing SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) & Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Xponential Fitness and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $23.56, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than SCWorx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and SCWorx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SCWorx $5.21 million 3.32 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -119.37% -107.39% -56.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats SCWorx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

