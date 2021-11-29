Reviewing Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 1 3 15 0 2.74 Atlassian 0 6 12 0 2.67

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus price target of $348.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.28%. Atlassian has a consensus price target of $436.69, suggesting a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Veeva Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Atlassian.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 25.51% 16.35% 12.64% Atlassian -47.91% 12.63% 0.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Veeva Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veeva Systems and Atlassian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $1.47 billion 30.32 $380.00 million $2.62 110.53 Atlassian $2.09 billion 25.73 -$696.32 million ($4.30) -91.06

Veeva Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Atlassian on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The firm’s customer relationship management solutions enable its customers to increase the productivity and compliance of their sales and marketing functions. Its regulated content management and collaboration solutions enable its customers to more efficiently manage a regulated, content-centric processes across the enterprise. The company’s customer master solution enables customers to more effectively manage complex healthcare provider and healthcare organization data. Veeva Systems was founded by Mark Armenante, Peter P. Gassner, Doug Ostler, Mitch Wallace and Matthew J. Wallach on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

