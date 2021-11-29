Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,355,000 after acquiring an additional 271,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

RIO opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

