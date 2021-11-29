Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,355,000 after purchasing an additional 271,304 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.