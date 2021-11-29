Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 386 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after buying an additional 255,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $149.88 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $154.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

