Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

