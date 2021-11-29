Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

