Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Amundi purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $219.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.84. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

