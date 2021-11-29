Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after acquiring an additional 103,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of THC opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.96. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

