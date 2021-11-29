Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $712,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $327.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.55 and its 200 day moving average is $283.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.14 and a 12 month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

