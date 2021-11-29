Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $329.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.38. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,250 shares of company stock worth $144,767,225. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.