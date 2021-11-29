Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $329.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.38. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,250 shares of company stock worth $144,767,225. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

