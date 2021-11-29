Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BIRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

BIRD opened at $19.75 on Monday. Allbirds has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

