Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 10,013.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,031 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 59.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,326 shares of company stock valued at $56,534,927.

Roblox stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.90. 201,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,340,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.