Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 24,213 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 364,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 277,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

WKHS stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $903.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

