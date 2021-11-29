Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 1,235.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

GGB opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

