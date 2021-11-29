Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 164,205 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $3,199,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -422.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

