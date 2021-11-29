Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KAR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

