Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,441,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $167.27 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $126.46 and a one year high of $176.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.46.

