Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,981 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4,112.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 564,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 551,045 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 105,678 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 714,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 68,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 52,425 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,212,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.06 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

