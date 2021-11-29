Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RY stock opened at $101.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.