Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce ($3.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.47). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings per share of ($5.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($18.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.53) to ($17.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

