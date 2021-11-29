Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after buying an additional 296,366 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after buying an additional 294,131 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $30,945,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

