Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
