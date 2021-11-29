Sabal Trust CO Buys 3,018 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.98 and a 200 day moving average of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

