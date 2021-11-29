Sabal Trust CO Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.27 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

