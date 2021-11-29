Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the October 31st total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 203.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 396,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 869.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 93,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 71.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

