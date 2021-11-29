SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $9.99 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00063291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00072761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00097133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.31 or 0.07501126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.00 or 1.00152363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

