Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.51 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.80.

