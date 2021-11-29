Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 59,655 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

