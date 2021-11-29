Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,272 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $131.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

