Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $535,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 259.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $322.24 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $805.60 billion, a PE ratio of 112.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.