Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 858 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $60.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.601 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

