Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 202 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $203.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.26. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

