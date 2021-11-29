Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $335.83 on Monday. Saia has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.30 and a 200 day moving average of $248.69.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

